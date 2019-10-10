Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — A large fired ripped through in a multi-story building in Worcester Thursday morning.
The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Firefighters largely knocked down the flames by around 11 a.m.
The Water Street building’s bottom floor houses a plumbing company called K&N Plumbing and Supply. According to the American Red Cross of Massachusetts, six residents were displaced by the fire.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the Interstate 290 westbound off ramp at Exit 13 was closed due to the fire.
No information on the cause of the fire, any injuries or the extent of the fire has been released.
