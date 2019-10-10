Comments
READING (CBS)– A car crash that killed one woman in Reading shut down West Street Thursday morning.
Reading police said they responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. An SUV and a car crashed in a head-on collision.
The female driver of one of the vehicles was found dead at the scene, according to police. The other driver declined medical treatment.
Police said only the drivers were in their cars at the time of the crash.
West Street is temporarily closed from the intersection of Willow Street and Summer Avenue to Johnson Woods Drive, police said.
Information on the identity of the drivers and what caused the crash has not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.