SANDWICH (CBS) – Boats bobbled wildly on their moorings in Jackknife Cove in Harwich. One was grounded. A catamaran was knocked on its side. Cape Cod residents were prepared for much worse, but they know there’s more to come.
Diane Heberling came to the Chatham Fish Pier to capture the first Nor’easter of the season on her camera. “It’s just beautiful. It’s exhilarating to be out in the storm too,” she said.
It was not so exhilarating for tree crews. One fell across Champlain Road in Chatham cutting off traffic for a short time.
High winds forced the cancellation of ferries to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.
“We came up for a fall vacation thinking we’d do a late beach trip, and we didn’t count on this,” said Eric Seidel visiting with his family from Pennsylvania. “We’re making the best of it. It was 90 degrees at home a week ago, so this is nice anyways.”
