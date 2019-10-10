In the video above, you’ll find Phantom Gourmet’s top picks for the best Chinese restaurants in the region. Below, Hoodline ranks the most popular Chinese and Asian restaurants in Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – From lo mein to hot pot to ramen, are you looking to satisfy your appetite for Asian fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese and Asian restaurants around Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Mae Asian Eatery
Topping the list is Mae Asian Eatery. Located at 781 Main St., the Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Cambridge, boasting 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp.
2. Shabu & Mein
Next up is East Cambridge’s Shabu & Mein, situated at 148 First St. With four stars out of 519 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score hot pot and ramen has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Rangzen Tibetan Place
Cambridgeport’s Rangzen Tibetan Place, located at 24 Pearl St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Himalayan/Nepalese, Chinese and Indian spot four stars out of 394 reviews.
4. Happy Lamb Hot Pot
Happy Lamb Hot Pot, a Mongolian spot that offers hot pot and more, is another go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 363 Yelp reviews. Head over to 485 Massachusetts Ave. to see for yourself.
