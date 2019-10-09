BOSTON (CBS) – The TD Garden will reevaluate its newly installed seats after fans complained about a lack of leg room. The cushioned seats were installed as part of a $100 million renovation that replaced all arena bowl seats and added 500 new seats in the upper levels.
Once events and games started picking up in recent weeks, fans began to complain that the new seats were too cramped. Earlier this week, a TD Garden spokesman said that, while the average seat size did not change, “cushioning on bottom and back of all seats, new armrest design, and increased seat back height and the overall ergonomics may contribute to a smaller seat feel for guests.”
“As with any change, it takes some time to get used to such major changes,” the statement continued.
On Wednesday, however, a spokesman said TD Garden will now reassess the seats.
“For the first time in nearly 25 years, we updated the seating inside TD Garden – always with the goal of improving the fan experience,” the written statement said. “Through guest feedback, we recognize there are some areas of concern, and have re-engaged our industry seating experts to evaluate and provide assessment.”
A timeline for the re-evaluation was not disclosed.
You must log in to post a comment.