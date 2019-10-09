BOSTON (CBS) – New surveillance video sent to WBZ by the MassDOT shows the moments following a crash in the O’Neill Tunnel that put a woman in critical condition after she jumped out of a moving vehicle.
In the video, you can see brake lights popping up and cars gathering closely in the moments following the crash. From another angle, people can be seen rushing to help the woman.
Early in the morning on Sept. 30, 29-year-old Roselangie Cano jumped out of a moving vehicle inside the O’Neill Tunnel and was struck by an oncoming Jeep. Her family identified her the day after the crash.
The driver, Luz Ayala, told WBZ she works for both Uber and Lyft, and when Cano frantically begged her for a ride at Logan Airport, she gave her a ride without registering it on the app. She was driving Cano home and doesn’t know what prompted the woman to jump out of the back passenger seat of her moving car.
Cano’s brother said she is recovering slowly in the ICU at Tufts Medical Center. She has injuries to her face, hands, back and pelvis, and she still needs more surgeries. She has been conscious and can talk a little, but still hasn’t told her family what prompted her to jump out of the car. Her brother told WBZ she has asked for privacy and a break from visitors.
Her brother, Leonardo Cano, had told WBZ previously that she had suffered from panic attacks.
Police say the crash itself is still under investigation.
