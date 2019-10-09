BOSTON (CBS) – Poor posture can cause a variety of health problems, but a new survey from Orlando Health finds fewer than half of Americans are actually concerned about it.
It is estimated that the average adult spends more than three and half hours a day looking down at their smartphone, and we tend to hunch over or slouch when working at a desk or lounging around at home.
Experts say that every inch your head moves in front of your body adds 10 pounds of pressure on your shoulders. A four inch change is equivalent to balancing a 40 pound child on your shoulders.
Body misalignment can lead to chronic pain, poor circulation, and gastrointestinal issues like heartburn.
However, small adjustments can make a difference. Raise your computer screen to eye level, sit with both feet flat on the floor, and take frequent breaks to get up and move around at work and home.
