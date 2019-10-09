BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will eventually be tested this season, but it won’t come on Thursday night. The biggest test on Thursday night against the New York Giants will be the fact that the game is on Thursday night.

The 2-3 Giants could be without their three best offensive players, which doesn’t bode well for their rookie quarterback. That, and the fact he’s a rookie quarterback going against Bill Belichick and a Patriots defense that is making life miserable for any quarterback. This one could get ugly quick.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports teams see Thursday night’s Patriots-Giants tilt playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Thursday night will mark the third time in less than a month that the Patriots will beat a New York team. They destroyed the Jets, 30-14. They outlasted the Bills, 16-10. And now, it’s the Giants turn.

The Giants are not only beat up on offense, they are playing with a rookie quarterback in Daniel Jones. You know what Bill Belichick does to rookie quarterbacks.

By the way, the Patriots have allowed just 34 points all season. Case closed.

Patriots 34, Giants 9

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots good fortune continues in that they welcome a banged up Giants team led by a rookie QB, and they get this game at home. Daniel Jones might be the best QB they’ve faced so far considering Big Ben was banged up.

Patriots 35, Giants 14

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

I would probably have a different take on this game if the Pats had to travel, but that is not the case. Once again, the Patriots will host a Thursday night game and they will do so with a defense that is feasting on quarterbacks, especially young ones.

Even though the Pats offense is still trying to find its way, the Pats defense will once again be the difference. Daniel Jones is an impressive young quarterback but he will get a lesson going up against a Bill Belichick-led defense that right now is the best in the league.

Patriots 31, Giants 6

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

A rookie quarterback making his fourth career start, and doing it in Foxboro?

What, are you nuts?

Even when the Patriots don’t have a historically dominant defense, they eat rookie quarterbacks alive – especially in Foxboro. Considering this one does not appear to be particularly good (I don’t think that ACC Coastal schedule at Duke prepared him for this), I do believe the Giants will have trouble scoring points against the Patriots. Just like the Steelers did. Just like the Dolphins, Jets, Bills and Redskins did, too.

Going the other way, the Giants just got torn to shreds by Kirk Cousins. Kirk Cousins!

Come on, man.

Patriots 37, Giants 6

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

This isn’t going to be a good football game. But after this, the Patriots don’t play again for 10 days. So soak in all you can from what will be another incredible performance from the New England defense.

Patriots 27, Giants 3

