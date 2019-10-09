BOSTON (CBS) – Someone has won a big lottery payout, but may not know it. The Lottery is getting the word out that an unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won last year is nearing expiration.
The prize has to be claimed by Friday, Nov. 8, or else it becomes worthless. The winning numbers on the ticket are 04-22-23-29-32.
We are looking for this #MassCash winner! pic.twitter.com/S2DTI68HTI
— Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) October 9, 2019
Metamorphosis on Washington Street in Dorchester sold the winning ticket. Mass Cash prizes must be claimed within a year of the drawing date.
Prizes up to and including $100,000 can be claimed at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters, or at regional offices in Braintree, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn and Worcester.
