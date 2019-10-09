Rochie's Fantasy Football 4-Pack: Players To Play, Sit If You Want To Win In Week 6If you haven't been following Dan Roche's weekly Fantasy Football advice, now would be a good time to jump aboard. Rochie is pretty good at this.

Giants Barkley, Engram & Shepard All Ruled Out For Thursday Night Football Vs. PatriotsThe New York Giants offense will been massively undermanned when they take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night football.

Antonio Brown Takes Jab At Patriots -- While Asking Team To Bring Him BackIt's been nearly three weeks since the Patriots sent Antonio Brown packing, and the wide receiver is still a little miffed about that move. But that doesn't mean he wouldn't return to New England if the Pats asked him.

Patriots Have One Scary Group Of Linebackers With A Very Fitting Nickname: The BoogeymenGoing against the New England Patriots defense has been a frightening proposition for opposing offenses this season. While the entire unit is playing well, the most terrifying group on defense has been New England's linebackers.

Patriots-Giants Thursday Night Football PredictionsThe Patriots will eventually be tested this season, but it won't come on Thursday night. The biggest test on Thursday night against the New York Giants will be the fact that the game is on Thursday night.