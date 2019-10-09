Comments
EVERETT (CBS) – Police are searching for two suspects after a late night shooting in Everett.
Everett Police and Massachusetts State Police investigators were on scene for hours after a person was shot in the area of Partridge Terrace.
Police rushed to the area around 9 p.m. Tuesday night and blocked off the dead end road that is right off of busy Chelsea Street.
Fire officials said one person was shot.
Investigators could be seen searching for evidence with flashlights and closely examining a car. Police also spoke to residents in the area.
The extent of the victim’s injuries are not known.
Police said two people were seen taking off from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Everett Police.
