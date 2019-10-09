



BOSTON (CBS) — If you haven’t been following Dan Roche’s weekly Fantasy Football advice, now would be a good time to jump aboard. Rochie is pretty good at this.

Just look at his picks from Week 5:

Must start: Christian McCaffrey — 176 yards on 19 rushing attempts, 61 receiving yards on six receptions, three total touchdowns

Stay Away: Austin Hooper — 56 yards on six receptions

Worth The Risk: Adam Thielen — 130 yards on seven receptions, two touchdowns

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Patriots Defense — seven points allowed, six sacks, interception, fumble recovery

Pretty, pretty, pretty good. So let’s get to his picks for Week 6!

Must Start: Kirk Cousins vs. Philadelphia

You have to go right back to this guy, right? With issues swirling around him and the Vikings, Cousins responded with his best outing of the season as he completed 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Giants. He’s at a low price this week, is at home, and has a favorable matchup against the Eagles.

Stay Away: Will Fuller at Kansas City

Fuller set career-highs in catches (14), receiving yards (217) and touchdowns (three) against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Kansas City is coming off its first loss of the season and will be fired up. Fuller is a talented wideout, but I’d be surprised if he came anywhere close to these numbers again this season.

Worth The Risk: Mark Ingram vs. Cincinnati

The Ravens have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Lamar Jackson has come back down to earth after an outrageous start to his sophomore season. Time to get back on track and what better way to do that than to ride your workhorse running back against a mediocre rushing defense in Cincinnati.

You know Ingram will give you at least 15 carries, 75 yards and a touchdown. I’m willing to bet it will be even better than that.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Patriots Defense vs. New York Giants

The Patriots defense can’t possibly be this good all season, but they can be in this one. The Giants are banged up on offense and we know how Bill Belichick handles rookie QBs.

Ride that New England defensive locomotive for at least one more week.