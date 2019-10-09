Comments
CHELSEA (CBS) – A man died after being hit by a Commuter Rail train late Tuesday night in Chelsea.
It happened around 11:40 p.m. near Everett Ave. The area was closed until around 2 a.m.
Investigators could be seen going in and out of the train overnight and searching the crossing area.
The man, who was in his 50s, was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance. Transit Police said Wednesday that the man did not survive.
Transit Police said there is no foul play suspected.
You must log in to post a comment.