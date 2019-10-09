Comments
SANDWICH (CBS) – The first nor’easter if the season is beating down on Cape Cod.
On Thursday morning, winds are expected to gust up to 60 mph with torrential rains.
In Sandwich, where nor’easters create a lot of erosion, the town is lucky the tide cycle is in its favor.
“We’re very lucky in that we’re at the very low part of the tide cycle,” said Dave DeConto of the town’s Natural Resource Department, ”so we don’t have the high tides that could make it quite worse.”
At the Drunken Seal restaurant, which overlooks Cape Cod Bay, even a nor’easter doesn’t kill business or the spirit of the staff.
“You can’t really stay miserable for long here …. just looking at the view,” said bartender Samantha Sorensen.
