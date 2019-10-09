BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask sealed Boston’s 4-3 victory in Las Vegas by making a pair of big saves in the game’s final seconds. The excitement was short-lived though, as Rask had to be helped off the ice.
The Boston netminder was favoring his left leg after the final horn sounded, and made his way off the ice with some assistance from teammates Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak. Luckily for the Bruins, Rask chalked it up to cramping due to the heat inside T-Mobile Arena.
“I was just cramping. I’m good,” Rask told reporters. “I think it was just the heat. Not used to it.”
Head coach Bruce Cassidy also said that he didn’t think Rask’s situation was anything serious.
“He either had a little bit of a muscle pull or some dehydration, or both,” Cassidy said postgame. “I don’t think there’s anything structurally wrong.”
Rask made 31 saves as Boston improved to 3-0 on the young season. In the two games he’s played, Rask has stopped 59 of the 63 shots that have come his way for a .937 save percentage.
Boston finishes their season-opening road trip Thursday night in Colorado before returning to Boston for their home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
You must log in to post a comment.