BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston resident has the city’s first confirmed case of the measles since 2013. The Public Health Commission announced Wednesday that others may have been exposed at a number of locations in the South End, Fenway and Back Bay neighborhoods.

Doctors diagnosed the case on Sunday. Health officials released the following lists of locations in Boston and times where the person could have exposed others:

Friday, October 4th 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Render Coffee, 563 Columbus Avenue, South End

Friday, October 4th 2:30pm to 4:45pm

Cafe Madeleine, 517 Columbus Avenue, South End

Friday, October 4th 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Gyroscope, 305 Huntington Avenue, Fenway

Saturday, October 5th 11:30am to 1:35pm

CouCou, 24 Union Park Street, South End

Saturday, October 5th 12:00pm to 2:15pm

Sir Speedy, 827 Boylston Street, Back Bay

Anyone who was at those locations could get sick between Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, which is 21 days following the potential exposure.

The commission said anyone who was exposed and isn’t sure of their immunization status or begins to develop measles symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Those who have had the measles or received two doses of measles-containing vaccines are unlikely to get sick.

Measles is very contagious and is usually spread through coughing and sneezing. It can stay in the environment for up to two hours after the infected person has left the area. Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and red eyes, followed by a skin rash a few days later that begins as flat, red spots on the face.

“This is a dangerous disease, but it is preventable. Getting vaccinated is the best way for everyone to protect themselves from measles,” said BPHC Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Lo, in a statement.

The commission is working with the state’s department of health to contact people who may have been exposed. More information is expected at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.