Patriots Have One Scary Group Of Linebackers With A Very Fitting Nickname: The BoogeymenGoing against the New England Patriots defense has been a frightening proposition for opposing offenses this season. While the entire unit is playing well, the most terrifying group on defense has been New England's linebackers.

Patriots-Giants Thursday Night Football PredictionsThe Patriots will eventually be tested this season, but it won't come on Thursday night. The biggest test on Thursday night against the New York Giants will be the fact that the game is on Thursday night.

Tuukka Rask Says He's OK After Limping Off Ice In VegasTuukka Rask sealed Boston's 4-3 victory in Las Vegas by making a pair of big saves in the game's final seconds. The excitement was short-lived though, as Rask had to be helped off the ice.

Bruins Off To Best Start In 18 Years After 4-3 Win Over Golden KnightsThe Bruins are now 3-0 on the young season after a win in Las Vegas.

Baseball Report: Yankees Advance, Other MLB Division Series ContinueThe Yankees swept the Twins, and the Rays stay alive against Astros, while high-intensity series continue in the National League.