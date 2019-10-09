BOSTON (CBS) – Transportation Security Administration officers seized a loaded hand gun at Logan Airport on Tuesday. It was the second gun discovered by TSA over the course of three days.
The loaded 9 mm gun and 10 bullets were spotted as the Uxbridge man’s carry-on bag was x-rayed. One bullet was in the chamber of the gun.
Massachusetts State Police responded and confiscated the weapon. The man was questioned and issued a summons.
On Sunday, another man was found with a .38 mm revolver and five loose bullets.
So far this year, 14 guns have been seized at Logan Airport. A total of 14 were found in 2017 and 21 in 2018. Nationwide, 4,239 guns were found in carry-on bags around the country.
Travelers are reminded that guns are not allowed in carry-on bags, even for those with concealed carry permits.
You must log in to post a comment.