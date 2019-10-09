BOSTON (CBS) — The New York Giants offense will been massively undermanned when they take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night football.
Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will be without his three best weapons when the Giants visit the 5-0 Patriots. The team has already ruled running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) out for Thursday night’s contest.
Barkley, who has 237 rushing yards and a touchdown this season, will miss his third straight game with a high ankle sprain. To make matters worse for the Giants, his backup, Wayne Gallman, has also been ruled out with a concussion.
Engram, Barkley, and Shepard are the Giants’ top three players in yards from scrimmage, having amasses more than half of New York’s total yardage this season. The news does not bode well for the Giants chances against New England’s defense, which leads the league in most defensive categories.
WBZ-TV gets you ready for Thursday Night Football with a special edition of Patriots GameDay at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening. After the Patriots and the Giants are done battling at Gillette Stadium, tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38!
You must log in to post a comment.