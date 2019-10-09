MARLBORO (CBS) – Students Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School are putting their classroom skills to work. They’re building a tiny house inside their Marlboro school.
“It just feels good knowing that you built something from the ground up,” said sophomore Lucas Coelho Da Silva.
The roughly 500-square-foot home is fully energy efficient.
“This, you actually work hands-on; you’re doing good for the community, and you’re helping others,” said junior Codey Daly.
They’re not only learning construction skills, they’re also giving back. Once finished, the home will be trucked in one piece to Maine. It’s being donated to a disabled veteran through a collaboration with The Maine Seacoast Mission.
“It completely warms my heart. It makes me so happy inside,” said sophomore Juliette Hughes.
“Building someone’s home – that feels pretty great,” said Coelho Da Silva.
The tiny house idea started out on a napkin a couple of years ago, and it’s nearing completion. The target delivery date is Veterans Day.
“This is the first of many; that’s our plan,” said Assabet Director of Technical Programs Russell P. Mangsen.
Construction started in May and picked back up this fall. More than 125 students under the direction of 14 teachers will work on the project. The carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, painting-interior design and engineering programs are all involved.
“This is a controlled classroom where you’re learning all these skills, but the end game – that’s a house,” said Mangsen.
Materials for the entire project have been donated. For more information, visit the Downeast Maine Tiny House Project.
