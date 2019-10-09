CBSN BostonWatch Now
Abington


ABINGTON (CBS) – An Abington father shot and killed his wife and three children, then killed himself, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

On Monday morning, Abington Police found 40-year-old Deirdre Zaccardi, 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi, nine-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi and 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi dead inside their Centre Ave. home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the deaths of Deirdre Zaccardi and her three children were a homicide.

Kathryn, Alexis and Nathaniel Zaccardi (Facebook photo)

The death of Joseph Zaccardi was determined to be a suicide.

The investigation is ongoing by State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Abington Police.

Deirdre, Alexis and Joseph Zaccardi (Photo from Facebook)

