Ben Watson Opens Up About Release From PatriotsBen Watson doesn't hold any ill will against the Patriots for releasing him earlier this week. But the move certainly stung the veteran tight end.

Phillip Dorsett Ruled Out For Thursday Night Football; Giants Will Be Without 4 Offensive PlayersThe New England Patriots will be without one of Tom Brady's trusted receivers on Thursday night. It's far, far worse for the New York Giants.

Rochie's Fantasy Football 4-Pack: Players To Play, Sit If You Want To Win In Week 6If you haven't been following Dan Roche's weekly Fantasy Football advice, now would be a good time to jump aboard. Rochie is pretty good at this.

Antonio Brown Takes Jab At Patriots -- While Asking Team To Bring Him BackIt's been nearly three weeks since the Patriots sent Antonio Brown packing, and the wide receiver is still a little miffed about that move. But that doesn't mean he wouldn't return to New England if the Pats asked him.

Patriots Have One Scary Group Of Linebackers With A Very Fitting Nickname: The BoogeymenGoing against the New England Patriots defense has been a frightening proposition for opposing offenses this season. While the entire unit is playing well, the most terrifying group on defense has been New England's linebackers.