ABINGTON (CBS) – An Abington father shot and killed his wife and three children, then killed himself, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.
On Monday morning, Abington Police found 40-year-old Deirdre Zaccardi, 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi, nine-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi and 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi dead inside their Centre Ave. home.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the deaths of Deirdre Zaccardi and her three children were a homicide.
The death of Joseph Zaccardi was determined to be a suicide.
The investigation is ongoing by State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Abington Police.
