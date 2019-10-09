Comments
LOWELL (CBS) – Five students were shot by BB guns at a Lowell school Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Greenhalghe School at about 1:30 p.m. They were told three Asian males were circling the school on bicycles and two were seen with BB guns.
“The two males with the BB guns entered the playground and indiscriminately shot at the students,” Lowell Police said.
Two of the five students who were struck by the BB guns were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The students who were shot were part of an after school program because Wednesday was a half day for Lowell Public Schools.
Police are still looking for the suspects involved.
You must log in to post a comment.