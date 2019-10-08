



BOSTON (CBS) — Football fans will once again see Rob Gronkowski every Sunday. Just not the way most Patriots fans were hoping for.

Gronkowski is making his comeback in football as a TV analyst, hired by FOX to be a regular analyst on FOX NFL Sunday.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Fox Sports,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”

Fittingly, Gronkowski’s first game in the studio will be this week, when the Patriots host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

The 30-year-old future Hall of Famer retired over the offseason following a dynamic nine-year career with the New England Patriots. Gronk became a fan favorite throughout the NFL for his punishing style, absurd touchdown numbers and giddy demeanor on and off the field.

Now we’ll get to hear him break down the game every Sunday, and likely throw a spike or two in for good measure. His move to TV likely closes the door on any comeback to the Patriots — at least for this season.