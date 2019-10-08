



RINDGE, NH (CBS)- Rindge Police Department say it’s a yearly prank, that needs to stop.

Video surveillance shows a barrage of paint balls flying toward their station. Ultimately, damaging the side of the building and an officer’s personal car. The teens avoiding detection, by hiding in the woods and out of view of the camera.

They believe about 20 teens are behind Saturday’s night’s well-orchestrated attack. The teens setting two tire fires, on opposite ends of town, to distract officers.

Chief Daniel Anair told WBZ the teens use an app to track their activity and avoid detection.

Days later, paint residue still lingers on a police cruiser. The officer was inside, responding to a call, at the time of the attack. Chief Anair is concerned these types of pranks could have deadly consequences.

“They could have been shot, for what in their eyes was a prank. But for us, we don’t know,” he said.

Last year, police video surveillance caught a man pouring syrup on a parked cruiser. The pranks have become more elaborate each year.

“We had one year where the cruisers were Saran wrapped. Somebody broke into an officer’s personal car and actually cut their seat belts out. And scraped the inspection sticker off,” said Chief Anair.

This year, they also trashed the town common. Photos from last year show the annual mess.

“Find something better to do with your time, something constructive,” said Rindge resident Daniel Leonik.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for Saturday’s incident. Once caught the pranksters could face criminal charges.