Red Sox Announce Ticket Price Increase For 2020 SeasonThe Red Sox warned fans last week that it would probably cost them a little bit more to go see the team at Fenway Park in 2020. They fulfilled that promise on Tuesday.

A Richard Sherman-Baker Mayfield Budding Feud Has Blockbuster PotentialThe NFL loves drama. And a budding feud between Richard Sherman and Baker Mayfield would go a long way in driving that train.

Marcus Morris Ejected From Preseason Game For Bopping Opponent Off Head With BasketballMarcus Morris isn't going to take any nonsense from anyone, and made that crystal clear in his Knicks preseason debut.

Tom Brady Reveals Which NFL Record Means The Most To HimTom Brady revealed which NFL record means the most to him. The answer ... won't surprise you.

Report: Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram Unlikely To Play Vs. Patriots On Thursday NightThe Giants are likely to be without their best player when they visit Foxboro on Thursday night.