



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Morris took his tenacity — and lunacy — to New York this offseason, and it took him less than one preseason game to show just how bonkers he can get as a Knickerbocker.

The Knicks certainly need some toughness, but it’s interesting that Morris would use a preseason game against the Washington Wizards to establish it. The veteran forward seemed pretty displeased with Justin Anderson’s blanketing defense in the third quarter, and tried to gain some space by throwing an elbow at the Wizards forward. Anderson was stunned that the elbow didn’t get called, but he had no idea what was coming next.

Still flustered by having Anderson all up in his face, Morris gave him a two-handed jam to the dome. Yes, he thumped the ball right off Anderson’s forehead. A typical NBA kerfuffle ensued, meaning no punches were thrown.

lmao Mook is ready at a drop of a hat pic.twitter.com/VC2glIFy6B — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) October 8, 2019

Refs missed the elbow, but after a lengthy review, slapped Morris with a Flagrant 2 and booted him from the game.

This was no preseason “off the heezy” streetball move by Morris. His intention wasn’t to have some fun; he wanted to send a message with his cranial crushing.

“Like I said at the beginning, we’re not taking any [guff],” Morris said after the game.

He did admit that the move was unprofessional and that he wouldn’t have done it if it was during the regular season, adding that Anderson said something to provoke him.

Morris brought some toughness and grit to the Celtics the previous two years, and he’s looking to do the same with the Knicks this season. He made that crystal clear by getting ejected from his preseason debut with his new team.