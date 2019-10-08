KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBS) – The Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help as they try to determine if a call for a man and three children in the water off the coast of Maine was a hoax.
Rescue crews searched more than 1,500 square nautical miles on Saturday after someone reported four people in the water with life jackets. The search was suspended on Sunday with nothing found, and the Coast Guard said at the time “If there was anyone in distress we gave them the best possible chance for rescue.”
On Tuesday, the Coast Guard said it is looking for more information to determine if the call was a hoax.
“We are asking for the public’s assistance in determining the source of the calls and the nature of the distress,” said Capt. Brian Lefebvre, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England commander. “Additional information may aid in our closure of the case and offer a degree of finality to the many rescuers who dedicated their time and effort toward this search effort.”
Anyone with information can call (207) 741-5478.
