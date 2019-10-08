ABINGTON (CBS) — Many people in Abington wore green on Tuesday as a small way to show solidarity and mourn the Zaccardi family. Others changed their profile picture to a green ribbon, or dropped flowers off at the small memorial at the Centre Ave. condo complex.
Three children, 11-year-old Alexis, and nine-year-olds Nathaniel and Kathryn, were found dead along with their parents, Joesph and Deirdre Zaccardi, in their home Monday morning. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, all five people had been shot.
“People are horrified. There truly are no answers, none,” said Debbie Welling.
Welling said she knew the family well. They were “super fun and loving and like I said, just a normal family. No signs of any trouble. No signs to my knowledge of any problems,” she said.
Sources told the I-Team, the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide.
“You just don’t know what’s going on in people’s lives these days. It’s a tough world for a lot of people,” one man said.
Police have never been called to the home in the past. “You just don’t know what’s going on in people’s lives these days. It’s a tough world for a lot of people,” said Abington Police Chief David Majenski at a press conference.
The Superintendent of Abington Schools said counselors are available to help support students at all of the schools.
