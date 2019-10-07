BOSTON (CBS) — Everyone wants a piece of Tom Brady, even teams he just trounced on the football field. Following Sunday’s 33-7 victory over the Redskins, the Patriots quarterback was approached by two Washington players asking for his jersey.
As the two teams shook hands after the game, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson approached Brady and told him he needed a favor.
“Hey, I need the jersey,” Peterson said to Brady, as captured by WBZ-TV on the field. Brady obliged, saying he would send it to Peterson.
Peterson wasn’t the only Washington player who wanted a piece of TB12, though. Offensive lineman Donald Penn also found Brady on the field, and made the same request. Brady broke it to Penn that Peterson had already requested the jersey, but offered to send a different one to Penn. What a guy.
📹 Donald Penn @DPENN70 asks @TomBrady for his jersey after the game but @AdrianPeterson beat him to it so Tom will send him another one #Patriots #Redskins #WBZ pic.twitter.com/pbfeXDCDVS
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) October 6, 2019
It has become a common practice for NFL players to swap their jerseys with opposing players after games, and it’s no surprise that Brady’s was in high demand on Sunday.
