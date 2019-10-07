BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots did not practice on Monday, ahead of their Thursday Night Football meeting with the New York Giants. But had they practiced, receiver Phillip Dorsett would have sat out the session.
The Patriots released their projected practice/injury report on Monday, and Dorsett was the only player to miss the practice that didn’t occur. The receiver injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s 33-7 win over the Redskins, though the ailment is reportedly “minor” and Dorsett is considered week to week.
The Patriots listed five players who would have had limited participation, had the team actually practiced on Monday:
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel
S Nate Ebner, Groin
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
WR Josh Gordon, Knee
The Giants held a walkthrough on Monday, and released the following guesstimate as to who would have practiced, who wouldn’t have practiced, and who would have been limited. It’s all great stuff:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Evan Engram, Knee
RB Wayne Gallman, Concussion
WR Sterling Shepard, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Saquon Barkley, Ankle
LB Lorenzo Carter, Neck
LB Alec Ogletree, Hamstring
T Nate Solder, Ankle
LB Josiah Tauaefa, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Tae Davis, Concussion
Shepard is reportedly back in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he suffered his second concussion of the season on Sunday.
The two teams will hold their lone practice of the week on Tuesday, so we’ll get a better idea of all the injuries when they actually practice.
