Phillip Dorsett Wouldn't Have Practiced Had Patriots Practiced On MondayThe Patriots did not practice on Monday, ahead of their Thursday Night Football meeting with the New York Giants. But had they practiced, receiver Phillip Dorsett would have sat out the session.

Bill Belichick Praises Daniel Jones, Eli Manning Ahead Of Patriots-Giants MeetingBill Belichick was asked how he prepares for a quarterback like rookie Daniel Jones, whom he doesn't know very well.

Report: Patriots Not Activating Tight End Benjamin WatsonBenjamin Watson's second stint with the Patriots is over before the tight end could suit up for the team in a meaningful game.

Chiefs' Loss Means Patriots Are In Driver's Seat For Home-Field Advantage Throughout PlayoffsThe date is October 7, and yet we are going to sit here and discuss home-field advantage for the AFC Championship Game. Yes, it is that kind of season for the NFL, and the AFC in particular.

Focusing On Bad Opponents Is Missing Forest For Trees And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIf you want to find a comparison for the 2019 Patriots, you can't look at the current NFL. You have to look to the best defenses in NFL history. That should tell you all you need to know about this year's Patriots.