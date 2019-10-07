Focusing On Bad Opponents Is Missing Forest For Trees And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIf you want to find a comparison for the 2019 Patriots, you can't look at the current NFL. You have to look to the best defenses in NFL history. That should tell you all you need to know about this year's Patriots.

Phillip Dorsett Considered Week To Week With 'Minor' Hamstring InjuryPatriots receiver Phillip Dorsett left Sunday's win over the Redskins with a hamstring injury. Luckily for New England, the ailment does not appear to be anything serious.

Redskins Adrian Peterson, Donald Penn Both Asked Tom Brady For His Jersey On SundayEveryone wants a piece of Tom Brady, even teams he just trounced on the football field.

Hurley: NFL's Pass Interference Review System Is A FarceSunday night created the exact moment that it became clear that this new system for reviewing pass interference is a complete and total farce. It is a sham.

Gordon Hayward Dealing With Minor Elbow InjuryGordon Hayward is hoping to reemerge as an All-Star this season, but is already dealing with a minor injury. The Celtics forward had to leave Boston's first game of the preseason Sunday night with an elbow injury.