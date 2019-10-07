Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The man who allegedly attacked a woman on the Neponset Bike Path in Mattapan last month has been arrested.
State Police say 26-year-old Dwyarrn Burton was arrested last week.
The victim, a 47-year-old Dorchester woman, was assaulted near the Ryan Playground on September 17. I-Team sources say she was repeatedly hit in the head with a weapon suspected to be a lightweight dumbbell.
The assault was completely random, according to police.
Burton has a prior open case and was held without bail after his arraignment in Dorchester District Court on Monday.
