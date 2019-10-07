Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) – A 15-year-old is charged with murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times inside a Fall River apartment Sunday night.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Johnson Street. Ana Vazquez, 68, was found with serious injuries inside a second floor apartment.
Vazquez was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital but pronounced dead.
Police arrested a 15-year-old whose identity was not released because she is a juvenile. The girl was formally charged with murder and will be arraigned in a closed session in Fall River District Court Monday.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said the suspect had been living in the apartment with Vazquez and her grandson.
