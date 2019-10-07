Report: Patriots Not Activating Tight End Benjamin WatsonBenjamin Watson's second stint with the Patriots is over before the tight end could suit up for the team in a meaningful game.

Chiefs' Loss Means Patriots Are In Driver's Seat For Home-Field Advantage Throughout PlayoffsThe date is October 7, and yet we are going to sit here and discuss home-field advantage for the AFC Championship Game. Yes, it is that kind of season for the NFL, and the AFC in particular.

Focusing On Bad Opponents Is Missing Forest For Trees And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIf you want to find a comparison for the 2019 Patriots, you can't look at the current NFL. You have to look to the best defenses in NFL history. That should tell you all you need to know about this year's Patriots.

Phillip Dorsett Considered Week To Week With 'Minor' Hamstring InjuryPatriots receiver Phillip Dorsett left Sunday's win over the Redskins with a hamstring injury. Luckily for New England, the ailment does not appear to be anything serious.

Redskins Adrian Peterson, Donald Penn Both Asked Tom Brady For His Jersey On SundayEveryone wants a piece of Tom Brady, even teams he just trounced on the football field.