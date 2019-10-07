CBSN BostonWatch Now
Fall River News

FALL RIVER (CBS) – A 15-year-old is charged with murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times inside a Fall River apartment Sunday night. Heavenly Arroyo was held without bail after being arraigned in court Monday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Johnson Street. Ana Vazquez, 68, was found with serious injuries inside a second floor apartment. Vazquez was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Arroyo was formally charged with murder and held without bail following arraignment in a closed session in Fall River District Court Monday. Prosecutors say the girl will be tried as an adult.

According to a police report, Arroyo told a detective “I killed the old lady, and I’m sorry.” She allegedly stabbed Vazquez with a knife up to 20 times, prosecutors said.

Police also said that security cameras show Arroyo putting a knife and her own bloody clothes in a dumpster.

It’s believed that Arroyo was living in Fall River for the past two weeks and is from Rochester, New York, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

 

 

 

Comments