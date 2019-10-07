SALEM (CBS) — A hearing is scheduled to take place Monday afternoon on the proposed settlement for the victims of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions. The settlement is worth $143 million.
If a judge approves the deal, payouts will range from $50 for those who went through a “nominal disruption to $15,000 for major disruption.
Columbia Gas and parent company NiSource don’t appear to oppose the terms but some local leaders say it does not go far enough.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera called for more money to go toward improving public safety infrastructure and to residents affected by the latest gas leak, which occurred last month.
All residents and business owners in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover are eligible, even if they are not Columbia Gas customers.
