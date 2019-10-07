BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward is hoping to reemerge as an All-Star this season, but is already dealing with a minor injury. The Celtics forward had to leave Boston’s first game of the preseason Sunday night with an elbow injury.
Hayward was shown getting treatment on his left elbow in the second half of Boston’s 107-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets, and did not play the rest of the way. He isn’t sure when the injury occurred, but it happened sometime in the first half. He did not alert the Boston medical staff until the second half, thinking the stiffness would go away.
“He said he got hit in the first half, didn’t say anything until after halftime when we went out,” explained head coach Brad Stevens. “It doesn’t seem like anything big. They thought it was a bruised elbow at first. I’m sure we’ll go through everything and check it out.”
Hayward will be re-evaluated on Monday. The Celtics don’t play another exhibition game until Friday night, when they visit the Orlando Magic.
In his 22:24 on the court, Hayward hit four of his 10 shots for nine points, logging three assists and three rebounds against the Hornets.
