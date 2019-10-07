Redskins Adrian Peterson, Donald Penn Both Asked Tom Brady For His Jersey On SundayEveryone wants a piece of Tom Brady, even teams he just trounced on the football field.

Hurley: NFL's Pass Interference Review System Is A FarceSunday night created the exact moment that it became clear that this new system for reviewing pass interference is a complete and total farce. It is a sham.

Gordon Hayward Dealing With Minor Elbow InjuryGordon Hayward is hoping to reemerge as an All-Star this season, but is already dealing with a minor injury. The Celtics forward had to leave Boston's first game of the preseason Sunday night with an elbow injury.

Patriots Have Until Monday Afternoon To Activate Or Release Benjamin WatsonThe Patriots will need as much cap space as they can get if they hope to make a trade in the next few weeks. That could be bad new for veteran tight end Benjamin Watson.

Jay Gruden Fired As Redskins Head Coach Day After Loss To PatriotsJay Gruden was fired after his Redskins lost to the Patriots, 33-7, on Sunday.