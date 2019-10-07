Patriots Have Until Monday Afternoon To Activate Or Release Benjamin WatsonThe Patriots will need as much cap space as they can get if they hope to make a trade in the next few weeks. That could be bad new for veteran tight end Benjamin Watson.

Jay Gruden Fired As Redskins Head Coach Day After Loss To PatriotsJay Gruden was fired after his Redskins lost to the Patriots, 33-7, on Sunday.

Tacko Fall Gives Celtics Fans Reason To Cheer During Preseason OpenerTacko Fall only logged eight minutes in the Celtics’ preseason opener Sunday night. But he was the star of the show at TD Garden.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Dominant Win In WashingtonThings are looking up for the New England Patriots. Still, as is always the case, it wasn't a perfect game. And so ... Four Ups ... Four Downs. Here we go.

Gressel, Martinez Lift Atlanta United Past New England Revolution, 3-1Atlanta United beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Sunday in a playoff preview.