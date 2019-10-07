ABINGTON (CBS) – Three children and their parents were found dead in an Abington, Monday morning, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. The incident appears to have been a murder-suicide.

A large crime scene was established at the Centre Ave. condo complex. The bodies of an 11-year-old girl, a twin 9-year-old boy and girl, a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were found inside a townhouse, according to the D.A.

The victims appeared to have been shot, but the medical examiner’s office is working to determine the manner and cause of death.

The D.A. said police were called at 7:30 a.m by a family member who went into the home to pick up a child for school.

The incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Investigators could be seen entering the building wearing protective clothing.

“There’s not a lot of answers to a heck of a lot of questions,” said Cruz.

Police said there were no prior reports of domestic abuse. “There was no indication, no previous calls that would certainly indicate any type of an issue,” said Abington Police Cheif David Majenski.

Abington schools said in a letter to the community they are “heartbroken” to learn that a family in town “died unexpectedly.”

There are three young students of this family in our district. At this time, we do not have any other details about what happened. This was an unexpected event, which deeply saddens all of us. This is a tragedy that will affect the entire Abington community. Counseling staff have been made available to support students.

The D.A. has not identified the victims yet.

“I think it’s a horrific event for the town of Abington, for the schools and for all the people. I feel bad for the law enforcement personnel and the EMS that showed up, I think it’s a very traumatic event for all of them also. We need to make sure that we can help the people that we can help but for the most part this is an incredibly terrible event, and actually it is what it is, it’s a crime. A crime occurred in that building. Three little children are gone forever as a result of this,” said Cruz.