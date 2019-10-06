By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Another Sunday, another historical accolade for Tom Brady.
The 42-year-old Patriots quarterback made a move up the all-time passing yards list on Sunday during the team’s game in Washington against the Redskins.
Brady moved past Brett Favre in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, when he connected with Julian Edelman for a gain of 15 yards, putting Brady at 71,846 career passing yards.
After making that completion, Brady was at 271 passing yards for the game. Brady entered Sunday trailing Favre by 263 yards on the all-time leaderboard. Brady also trailed Peyton Manning — in the No. 2 spot — by 365 yards prior to Sunday’s game. Brady also entered Sunday trailing Manning by 15 on the all-time touchdown passes leaderboard.
By the end of the drive on which Brady passed Favre, he was at 302 passing yards — just 64 yards shy of passing Manning. That was thanks in large part to another connection with Edelman, this one going for 31 yards on the catch and run.
Drew Brees remains sidelined with a thumb injury, but he’s sitting quite comfortably atop the all-time passing yards list with 74,845.
Brady’s day ended midway through the fourth quarter, when the Patriots led 33-7. Brady finished the day with 348 yards passing. He’ll pass Manning on the all-time list with 18 passing yards next week vs. the Giants. He’ll enter that game with 71,923 yards.
That statistical tally, though, only accounts for the regular season. When combining stats from both the regular season and postseason, Brady is far and away the all-time leader in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.
