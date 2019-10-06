By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Operating on the notion that no news is good news, beleaguered Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden will keep on working until someone takes away his office space.

Gruden’s winless team sputtered through a 33-7 defeat Sunday, managing just 220 yards in offense against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. It was the latest in a series of poor performances that apparently has put Gruden’s job in jeopardy.

In the wake of a mismatch that dropped the Redskins to 0-5, Gruden was asked if he heard anything about where he stood in the organization. In other words, did he have a little chat with owner Daniel Snyder?

“No one’s told me anything,” Gruden replied. “I don’t have a concern. If the key works Monday, keep working, go attack the Miami Dolphins and plan on getting our first win next week.”

Maybe a matchup against the rebuilding, tanking, winless Dolphins can lift the Redskins out of their horrid downward spiral. If not, then Gruden’s grasp on the key to the building might get ever shakier.

After Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins Jr. failed to get it done, Gruden turned to Colt McCoy at quarterback against New England. Six sacks and a lamentable interception later, the Redskins absorbed another loss, dropping their record under Gruden to 35-49-1.

If Snyder won’t make a change, neither will Gruden, who had no intention of altering his staff.

“No. No,” he said. “This time of year, you’re not going to install a whole new defense or a whole new offense with all of the new people we have running around here and some of the injuries we have piling up.”

In judging Washington’s performance this year, Gruden was perfectly blunt.

“We’re 0-5. We have not played up to par in any phase of the football game other than special teams,” he said.

And to his credit, Gruden didn’t point the finger at team president Bruce Allen or Doug Williams, the senior vice president of player personnel.

“I’ve been provided ample opportunities to succeed around here,” Gruden said. “I have good players. I have a good staff. We just haven’t produced on Sundays or Monday.”

Gruden isn’t the only one feeling the hurt that comes with losing. No one likes to practice hard all week and then get beaten up on game day.

“It sucks for everybody,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said.

At this point, everyone in the organization is just looking for one win. Just one. Maybe that will make things simpler, because the players don’t want the pressure of playing for Gruden’s job.

“We can’t concern ourselves with that,” said linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who had a half-sack . “We got to try to find a way as players. We’ve got to be better. That’s our focus.”

Gruden, meanwhile, again must decide this week who to use at quarterback. Keenum was inactive with a foot sprain, Haskins is too raw and McCoy was merely adequate — until he threw an interception deep in his own territory in the final minute of the first half that led to a field goal by New England.

He completed 18 of 29 passes, but most were short throws and he had only 119 yards through the air.

“Tough day. I don’t want to paint any other picture,” he said. “You want to score more than seven points.”

And the last thing you want is to have five losses after playing five games.

“Oh-and-5 is not fun. I’ve never been 0-5,” McCoy said. “I don’t think very many guys in there have ever been 0-5. We’ve got to clean up a lot of little things that keep biting us.”

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson confirmed that he had never been part of an 0-5 club, then added, “The talent is here, but obviously we’re not getting it done.”

