Mike Nugent Misses First Kick, Patriots Pass Up Field Goal Chance On Following PossessionIt took until Nugent's first moment on the field for that unease to grow.

Patriots-Redskins News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday's Patriots-Redskins clash in Washington D.C.

Halak Stops 35 Shots In Bruins' 1-0 Win Over CoyotesJaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots, Brad Marchand scored and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 15 straight games with a 1-0 win Saturday night.

What To Watch For: How Many Interceptions With Redskins Throw To Patriots Defense?In this weekly installment of amazingness, we usually highlight four things to watch for in the upcoming Patriots game. Finding four aspects to highlight from this weekend's game is proving to be rather difficult.

Patriots Injury Report: Hightower, Edelman Among 5 Questionable Vs. RedskinsThe New England Patriots may get Dont'a Hightower back this weekend, not that it will really matter much against the 0-4 Washington Redskins.