BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A Hyannis woman was charged with drunk driving late Saturday night after crashing into a utility pole and causing a fire.
Barnstable Police arrested Nicole Andrews, 48, in the woods after a crash at Sea Street and Ocean Ave. in Hyannis.
The crash left nearly 500 people without power overnight.
Though Andrews allegedly ran from the crash scene, she was located not far away.
Andrews is now charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of property damage.
