Patriots-Redskins News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday's Patriots-Redskins clash in Washington D.C.

Halak Stops 35 Shots In Bruins' 1-0 Win Over CoyotesJaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots, Brad Marchand scored and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 15 straight games with a 1-0 win Saturday night.

What To Watch For: How Many Interceptions With Redskins Throw To Patriots Defense?

Patriots Injury Report: Hightower, Edelman Among 5 Questionable Vs. RedskinsThe New England Patriots may get Dont'a Hightower back this weekend, not that it will really matter much against the 0-4 Washington Redskins.

Colt McCoy Named Redskins Starting Quarterback Vs. PatriotsIt took until Friday, but the Redskins have finally named a starting quarterback for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots. It will be Colt McCoy starting for the 0-4 Redskins against New England.