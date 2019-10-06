BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley sat down with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the possible impeachment of President Trump as well as the housing crisis she says Boston is facing.
Pressley said she has supported impeaching President Trump since April, and said lawmakers are being stonewalled by the White House during their investigation.
“Although I did not go to Congress to impeach a president, I do feel we’ve been left with no other choice,” Pressley said.
Keller @ Large: Ayanna Pressley On Housing Crisis
Keller also asked Pressley about Mayor Marty Walsh’s enthusiasm for plans to build 30,000 new units of housing in Boston, including about 6,000 that are affordable housing, with a goal of 69,000 new housing units in the city.
“I share his concern,” said Pressley when asked if she shares Walsh’s enthusiasm. “It is not hyperbolic to say we are in the midst of a housing crisis.”
