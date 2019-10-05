BARNSTABLE (CBS)– Memories of the recent tragic crash of a World War Two era bomber in Connecticut are being rekindled on Cape Cod, where a B-17 bomber was available for public tours Saturday at Barnstable Airport.

Once inside the World War Two vintage aircraft, it’s like a trip back in time. The tours were made much more meaningful by the Connecticut crash, according to John Murphy, who came to see the plane.

“I feel really bad about that. You’re going up for the flight which is really special for a lot of people, and to have something tragic happen… you never know what’s gonna happen,” he said.

Planned flights on Saturday were canceled out of respect for the crash victims, but aircraft commander Rex Gray said it’s important to go on with public tours.

“Its been a difficult time no doubt this week. Because of the tragedy, we’ve all been affected by it,” he said. “But I feel like our mission is still the same and still important. I don’t think it’s changed our mission at all. ”

Don Caldwell works at the Barnstable Airport Tower. He took some photos of the bomber as it flew into Hyannis, and said the crash is on his mind.

“To think that part of our history encountered such a tragic issue. It actually broke my heart and really made me want to come out and see it even more,” he said.