



MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS)– A Manchester, New Hampshire, man previously accused of recording women in bathrooms has been arrested and charged for a new incident, according to Manchester police.

Travis Demers, 21, was charged Saturday with one count of violation of privacy in connection with a Thursday incident where police said he was caught on a surveillance video going in a women’s bathroom at a Hannaford’s on Hanover Street in Manchester. Demers was seen going in the bathroom, staying in the bathroom while an employee used the bathroom, and then exiting.

The Manchester resident was also charged with falsifying evidence because he allegedly initially hid his phone from police, as well as violation of bail conditions, as he was out on bail for previous offenses. Demers is currently being held without at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

“I’m very concerned that Demers continues this course of conduct despite having been in front of the judge on two previous occasions. He has demonstrated his disregard for the legal system by his actions, and failing to appear in court on one occasion,” said Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano, “At some point we have to take the victims into consideration when bail is being determined. Demers’ repeated arrests while out on PR [personal recognizance] bail absolutely creates a risk to the public as he continues to victimize people in our community.”

Previously, Demers was charged with three counts of violation of privacy in regards to several instances over the summer where he was accused of recording and taking pictures of women in the bathrooms of the Mall of New Hampshire and a Manchester Savers.

An investigation into multiple incidents is ongoing, and police believe there may still be more victims. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous crimeline at 603-624-4040.