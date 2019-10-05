Comments
BROCKTON (CBS)– A man shot in Brockton Saturday evening has been taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Brockton police.
The shooting occurred on Main Street just after 7:30 p.m., police said. They received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was shot.
Police said they found the 26-year-old man who had been shot in a gray BMW in the parking lot behind the building.
The case is currently under investigation. No further information has been released.
Police ask anyone with knowledge of the incident call 508-941-0234.
