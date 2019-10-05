CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Brockton News, Shooting

BROCKTON (CBS)– A man shot in Brockton Saturday evening has been taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Brockton police.

The shooting occurred on Main Street just after 7:30 p.m., police said. They received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was shot.

Police said they found the 26-year-old man who had been shot in a gray BMW in the parking lot behind the building.

The scene where a man was shot in Brockton Saturday evening. (Photo Credit WBZ-TV)

The case is currently under investigation. No further information has been released.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of the incident call 508-941-0234.

