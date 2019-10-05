BOSTON (CBS) — Some Beacon Hill residents were without water while crews investigated how a hydrant blew off Saturday morning. Flooding began near Revere and Anderson Streets around 8 a.m.
According to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, it’s possible a valve on the highly pressurized hydrant gave way.
Crews were on scene trying to determine if there are any other issues underground.
@BOSTON_WATER says highly #pressurized #hydrant blowing its top is to blame. Crews #investigating Portion of Revere st. without water. Power shut off to 89 Anderson st. Residents still unable to go in. No word on repair timeline. @wbz pic.twitter.com/rQvoBc933Y
— Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) October 5, 2019
Taylor Morgan was evacuated from her Anderson Street apartment. “I came back from a run this way on Anderson and saw running water. Then I went over to investigate and saw that there was a flood in street. I went up to my apartment and I could feel my building rumbling.”
“It was pretty inconvenient but luckally I have friends in the area,” Morgan added. She was told she’ll be able to return to the apartment later on Saturday.
An engineering company was called to inspect the integrity of at least one building on the street.
