WORCESTER (CBS) – The man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a mother in Worcester is now in police custody.
Worcester Police said Friday that 36-year-old Thomas Bergstrom turned himself into police in Blackstone. He was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police had been looking for Bergstrom after a 34-year-old mother of two was found stabbed several times in a home on Lapierre Street late Wednesday night. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died. Police have not released her name.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
In an unrelated case, Bergstrom was arrested in January and charged with two counts of aggravated rape, kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a sex worker accused him of raping her at knife-point on Christmas Eve. He is due in court on those charges October 30.
