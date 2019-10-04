



BOSTON (CBS) — We all currently live in the era of immediacy. What is at one moment The Biggest Thing In The Universe™ very quickly becomes old news. There’s always a new tweet, a new TikTok video (what is TikTok, by the way?) or another sideshow to steal our attention.

It is with that in mind that I ever so humbly request that we all take a moment to marvel at the touchdown pass thrown by Russell Wilson on Thursday night.

Sure, there are technically some more important things going on in the world. But, good golly, Miss Molly. Look at this pass!

Excuse me, but WHAT?!

If that looked like a pass destined to fall incomplete, that’s because it was. According to the NextGen Stats (no, we commoners don’t understand how they work, but just roll with it please), the pass had a 6.3 percent chance of turning into a completion.

Russell Wilson & Tyler Lockett's 13-yard TD in the back of the end zone is the MOST IMPROBABLE completion of the last two seasons (6.3%).@TDLockett12 was 0.2 yards from the sideline and 1.1 yards from the back of the end zone when the pass arrived.#TNFonPrime | @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/vgPRim3Q3h — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 4, 2019

Thanks to Tyler Lockett managing to somehow wrap his hands around the ball while navigating his toes within his two-square-foot window, the play went for six. It was utterly ridiculous.

Wilson ended up completing 17 of his 23 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns in a one-point victory over the Rams. He seemed to remind America that he is a perennial MVP candidate, and he looks capable of putting together one of the best seasons of his already-great career.

Allow Nate Burleson to talk about the man a little bit:

"What I saw last night was a true magician. He's magical in the pocket."@nateburleson was blown away by @DangeRussWilson's performance last night. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/lVHuFQwFwi — GMFB (@gmfb) October 4, 2019

Best ever? Oh, who knows. But this year, he has thrown 12 touchdowns and zero (0) interceptions, while completing 73.1 percent of his passes. His 126.3 passer rating is best in the league, and his 9.0 yards per attempt is second only to Patrick Mahomes. He’s also run for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries this year.

He deserved MVP love in recent years, when he was carrying the offense entirely on his shoulders, and he’s certain to get some of that attention this year.

But the MVP Award is a long ways off. Let’s go back to that pass.

Nobody’s more spirited in the film dissection than Brian Baldinger. The man loves to BREAK DOWN THE FILM the way that a child loves to wolf an ice cream cone. Let’s hear what Baldy had to say:

.@RamsNFL v @seahawks @DangeRussWilson to @TDLockett12 with a golden highlight throw and catch. So many big plays in a great game. Great coverage by @NFLonFOX and that director #RichRusso captured it all #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/c96sW8q1fr — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 4, 2019

“Aaron Donald chasing him, Dante Fowler Jr. coming free,” Baldinger said. “I don’t know how he even got anything on this ball. Like, how do you even practice this throw? Chased like that … look at the location of this ball. Look at that.”

Baldinger rightfully gave a lot of credit to Lockett, because, well, that was an absurd catch. But can we get back to that throw?!

Russ was kind enough to hit us with a field-level view and some MJ to accompany the highlight:

A cool view, no doubt, and who doesn’t love some MJ on a Friday morning? But that view obviously couldn’t capture the absurdity of that throw.

Let’s get a better view of that throw:

Nooooooo! Not that throw! Come on, man. Don’t do that.

Back to this throw, which former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels said no other quarterback could make:

I don’t believe any other NFL player can make this throw. Running parallel to the line of scrimmage, the flexibility, arm strength, and accuracy of this throw is completely insane. pic.twitter.com/vBYqoT5Tip — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) October 4, 2019

When probably 11 million people rushed to tell him that Patrick Mahomes could make this throw, Rosenfels replied succinctly:

Even Mahomes — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) October 4, 2019

Right on.

Wilson had a bunch of other throws that ranged from wildly impressive to outright ludicrous, and he also benefited from a fully bogus roughing the passer penalty. But this isn’t a post about penalties, and it isn’t a post about all those throws. This is a post about this throw.

Tyler Lockett Incredible Tip Toe Touchdown 🔥😱🔥 Great Pass by Russell Wilson! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/3y3INAjZH1 — SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited_) October 4, 2019

“Surveys. … Nowhere to go aaaaand …. back of the end zone, TOUCHDOWN!”

Marvelous stuff.

That was a good use of four or five minutes.

And now, we may all move on to the next thing.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.