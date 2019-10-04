Comments
WEBSTER (CBS) — A riverboat ran aground in Webster Lake midday Friday.
According to police, 60 senior citizens were on board the Indian Princess at the time. No one was hurt.
Crew members were able to set up a plank to help passengers off the boat, which was stuck in the channel of the south pond.
Police said it was very windy on the lake.
The boat’s manager said the Indian Princess was not damaged and the fire department will be towing it back into the water at a later date.
