Bruins Meet Former President George W. Bush Before Season Opener In DallasThe Boston Bruins had a special visitor to their locker room before they opened the season in Dallas Thursday night.

Ritchie Beats Former Team On 1st Shift, Bruins Top Stars 2-1Brett Ritchie scored on his first shift against his former team barely a minute into the game and the Boston Bruins opened defense of their Eastern Conference title with a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

'Expect Tom Brady To Stomp Them Out,' Says CBS Philadelphia's Don BellCBS Philadelphia sports anchor Don Bell sees Tom Brady and the Patriots rolling over the Redskins in their Week 5 matchup.

Sunday Could Be Another Historic Day For Tom BradyThis weekend could -- and should -- be a lot more enjoyable for everybody involved with that Patriots offense, and it could be yet another historic afternoon for the 42-year-old quarterback.

Hurley's Picks: It's Unhealthy To Play The Dolphins, And It's Wasteful To Talk 16-0The Week 5 NFL Picks include a solid theory about why facing the Dolphins is bad for your health, and some reasons why 16-0 talk is a waste of time.