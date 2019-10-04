Comments
DALLAS (CBS) – The Boston Bruins had a special visitor to their locker room before they opened the season in Dallas Thursday night.
Former President George W. Bush stopped in, shook hands with several players and the Bruins gave him his own jersey with the number 43 on it. Bush was the 43rd President of the United States.
📸 from President Bush’s pregame visit. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/XIZG301dDQ
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 4, 2019
He then did the ceremonial puck drop before the Bruins-Stars game.
The Bruins beat Dallas, 2-1.
